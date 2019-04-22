Boy held over Eastbourne biker stabbing
- 22 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and stabbed.
The 23-year-old was hit by a car in Eastbourne at 18:00 BST on Saturday.
The arrested teenager is also being held on suspicion of driving with no licence or insurance, failure to stop after a collision, vehicle taking and dangerous driving, Sussex Police said.
The man was hit at the junction of Friday Street and Larkspur Drive.