Image copyright Family handout / PA Image caption Amy El-Keria was found hanged in her room in November 2012

The Priory healthcare group has been fined £300,000 over the death of a child at one of its hospitals.

Amy El-Keria, 14, was found hanged in her room at the Priory in Ticehurst, East Sussex, in November 2012.

The private company, which runs mental health services as part of an NHS contract, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court.

In 2016, an inquest that found her death may have been prevented if she had received proper care.

In January, Brighton Magistrates' Court heard Amy, who was deemed high-risk and had a "known and recent history" of suicide attempts, was admitted to the hospital in August 2012.

She was left with unsupervised access and the means to carry out another suicide attempt.

On 11 November that year, she was found injured in her bedroom and died in hospital the following day.

Image copyright The Priory Group Image caption Amy El-Keria was admitted to the Priory Hospital in Ticehurst a few months before she died

Amy's mother Tania El-Keria said her daughter had been "all about justice," adding: "I've been fighting so long to get the justice for her because that's what she would of done. That's what she taught me."

She said she would remember her daughter's "belly laugh" and loving nature.

"She made every person that we came across part of the family," she said. "They were her family too."

Amy had a history of suicide attempts and had a complex range of problems and mental health diagnoses.

She was sent to the Priory after being asked to leave her specialist boarding school in Berkshire.

An inquest in 2016 heard staff had not been trained in resuscitation and had not called 999 quickly enough.

The jury said Amy died of unintended consequences of a deliberate act, contributed to by neglect, and that staffing levels at the Ticehurst centre were inadequate.