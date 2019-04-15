Image caption Robert Leet has denied the allegations but left Sussex Police last month before the hearing began

A chief inspector accused of having sex with a police colleague while on duty has quit his job before disciplinary proceedings could begin.

Robert Leet, formerly of Sussex Police, is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with Sgt Sarah Porter between August 2015 and January 2017.

The married father of four is also accused of having sex with a victim of domestic abuse.

Mr Leet and Sgt Porter have denied any inappropriate sexual relationship.

It is claimed they travelled to meet each other while on duty without a work-related reason and used police systems to send personal messages to each other.

'Abuse of process'

The abuse victim, known as "Miss A", claimed Mr Leet "engaged in inappropriate sexual activity" with her while he was working and off duty between November 2014 and January 2016.

He chose not to attend a misconduct hearing in Lewes on Monday,

Its chairwoman, Victoria Goodfellow, said Mr Leet claimed the proceedings represented an "abuse of process".

Image caption Sgt Sarah Porter has also denied allegations she neglected her duties

She said Mr Leet left the force on 14 March and the hearing would continue without him.

Amy Clarke, representing Sussex Police, rejected his claims there had not been full disclosure of evidence.

Sgt Porter also denied allegations she neglected her duties by failing to attend a fatal crash on 3 July 2017.

The hearing continues.