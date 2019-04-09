Image caption Asad Malik was on trial at Lewes Crown Court

A man who ran a meet and greet firm at Gatwick Airport that parked customers' cars in a muddy field has been jailed.

Asad Malik advertised online that cars would be parked in a secure compound, with 24-hour patrols and CCTV.

But West Sussex Trading Standards found vehicles were parked in fields, with some of their doors left unlocked.

After a trial at Lewes Crown Court, Malik was convicted of four counts of misleading commercial practice and two of unfair commercial practice.

Malik, 38, of Jura Close, Crawley, was found not guilty of two counts of fraudulent trading.

He was prosecuted as an individual, and also in his capacity as director of London Parking Gatwick Ltd.

Malik was handed three 14-month sentences, to be served concurrently.

Richard Sargeant, from Trading Standards, said after sentencing: "Malik and his company deceived thousands of customers between 2014 and 2016, causing damage to their cars and making false claims on its website."

Trading Standards said some of the vehicles had been left unlocked with their windows open and keys on the windscreen, some were damaged and others had been issued with parking tickets.

Malik has also been disqualified from being a director of any company for the next four years.

Two further charges, relating to another company Easy Meet and Greet Ltd, will lie on file.

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings are still pending.

