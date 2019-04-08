Sussex

Four hurt on Brighton pier fairground ride

  • 8 April 2019
Emergency services at the scene at the end of the pier Image copyright Tom Matthews
Image caption Initial reports are that four people have been hurt on the ride

Four people were injured when a fairground ride on Brighton Palace Pier reportedly failed.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:00 BST.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said initial indications were that "four people have sustained injuries that are not thought to be serious".

The BBC has been unable to contact managers of the attraction.

