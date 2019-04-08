Four hurt on Brighton pier fairground ride
- 8 April 2019
Four people were injured when a fairground ride on Brighton Palace Pier reportedly failed.
Police and other emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:00 BST.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said initial indications were that "four people have sustained injuries that are not thought to be serious".
The BBC has been unable to contact managers of the attraction.