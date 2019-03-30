Masked men enter Littlehampton house and rob occupants
Two masked men, one armed with a knife, burst into a house and threatened the occupants before fleeing with stolen items, police have said.
The robbery took place in Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton, West Sussex, at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
Det Sgt Simon Smith of Sussex Police said: "The occupants involved were left shaken but thankfully unhurt."
A Littlehampton man, 28, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody.
Police said the suspects made off in the direction of Southfields Road with items including a shoulder bag, keys, a small quantity of cash and tobacco.
They have been described as white, about 6ft tall and slim.
One wore a dark hooded jacket and the other wore a white hooded top.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
