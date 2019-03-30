Image copyright Google Image caption The men entered a house on Falkland Avenue on Thursday evening

Two masked men, one armed with a knife, burst into a house and threatened the occupants before fleeing with stolen items, police have said.

The robbery took place in Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton, West Sussex, at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

Det Sgt Simon Smith of Sussex Police said: "The occupants involved were left shaken but thankfully unhurt."

A Littlehampton man, 28, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody.

Police said the suspects made off in the direction of Southfields Road with items including a shoulder bag, keys, a small quantity of cash and tobacco.

They have been described as white, about 6ft tall and slim.

One wore a dark hooded jacket and the other wore a white hooded top.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

