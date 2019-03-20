Katie Price denies being abusive outside West Sussex school
TV star Katie Price has denied being abusive outside a school.
The 40-year-old reality star had been due to appear before magistrates in Crawley on 13 March but failed to turn up.
Ms Price, of Dial Post, near Horsham, West Sussex, is charged with two counts of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress last September.
She is due to stand trial at Horsham Magistrates' Court on 3 June.