Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police are resuming a detailed search of Marine Park Gardens in Bognor Regis

Two men have been charged in connection with an attack on a man who was stabbed in the head in a seafront park.

Akeem Adebayo, 23, of Colindale Avenue, London, is accused of the attempted murder of the 28-year-old man in Marine Park Gardens, Bognor Regis, on Sunday.

He has also been charged with a drugs offence and will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.

Ian Hemmens, 80, from Chichester, has been charged with assisting an offender and will appear in court on 9 April.

Sussex Police said the victim, who lives in the town, was in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers are due to resume a detailed search of the park.

Det Insp Alan Pack said police would increase patrols in the area "to reassure local residents".