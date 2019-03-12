Bognor Regis stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
Two men have been charged in connection with an attack on a man who was stabbed in the head in a seafront park.
Akeem Adebayo, 23, of Colindale Avenue, London, is accused of the attempted murder of the 28-year-old man in Marine Park Gardens, Bognor Regis, on Sunday.
He has also been charged with a drugs offence and will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.
Ian Hemmens, 80, from Chichester, has been charged with assisting an offender and will appear in court on 9 April.
Sussex Police said the victim, who lives in the town, was in a stable condition in hospital.
Officers are due to resume a detailed search of the park.
Det Insp Alan Pack said police would increase patrols in the area "to reassure local residents".