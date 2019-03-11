Bognor Regis stabbing: Man knifed in head in park
- 11 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed in the head, chest and arms in a seafront park.
The man, in his 20s, was attacked in Marine Park Gardens, Bogor Regis at about 17:35 GMT on Sunday.
He was found "bleeding quite heavily" and taken to hospital, a spokesman for Sussex Police said. His attacker fled the scene.
A 23-year-old man from Barnet in London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Anyone who saw the attack is asked to contact the police.