Image copyright PA Image caption Kerry Katona said she would represent herself at her trial

Singer Kerry Katona is to face trial accused of failing to send a child to school regularly.

The former Atomic Kitten member and reality TV star pleaded not guilty to the charge at Brighton Magistrates' Court.

Ms Katona, who lives in Crowborough, East Sussex, will stand trial at the court in May.

Magistrates heard that the 38-year-old intends to represent herself when she appears at court.