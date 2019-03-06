Sussex

Kerry Katona denies failing to send child to school

  • 6 March 2019
Kerry Katona arrives at Brighton Magistrates' Court Image copyright PA
Image caption Kerry Katona said she would represent herself at her trial

Singer Kerry Katona is to face trial accused of failing to send a child to school regularly.

The former Atomic Kitten member and reality TV star pleaded not guilty to the charge at Brighton Magistrates' Court.

Ms Katona, who lives in Crowborough, East Sussex, will stand trial at the court in May.

Magistrates heard that the 38-year-old intends to represent herself when she appears at court.

