Image copyright Trevor Wilson Image caption Passengers were taken ill on a flight from Barbados to London Gatwick

Passengers and crew on a Virgin Atlantic flight were put into quarantine due to widespread sickness on board the plane.

The aircraft was met by emergency services when it landed at Gatwick Airport about 05:25 following an eight-hour flight from Bridgetown in Barbados.

Passenger Trevor Wilson said "a bad chesty cough, possibly a chest infection" was affecting people.

The airline said it was investigating.

Thirty people were assessed and treated, three of which have been taken to hospital.

Mr Wilson tweeted: "This flight was exclusively cruise passengers from the MSC Preziosa. The illness seems to have originated on board ship not the plane. Five members of cabin crew became sick on flight."

A spokesman for the airport said emergency staff had taken the ill passengers to an assessment centre for treatment.

"The other passengers have now disembarked as normal," he said.

Image copyright Phill Brown Image caption Passengers not showing symptoms were allowed to leave the plane.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said: "A number of customers on board a charter flight from Barbados to London Gatwick this morning reported feeling unwell onboard.

"Ambulance services attended the aircraft upon landing to provide medical assistance.

"We are working closely with London Gatwick Airport and medical teams to offer assistance to customers, and will conduct a full investigation into the circumstances."