Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The fire at the Tesla car dealership broke out in the workshop area

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Tesla car dealership

The fire broke out in the workshop area at the showroom in County Oak Way in Crawley, West Sussex, shortly before 10:30 GMT.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the site. West Sussex Fire and Rescue described it as "a significant fire".

It is not known if anyone was injured. Motorists and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

On Friday, the US electric car manufacturer announced plans to close showrooms and switch to an online-only sales model.

The firm has 18 showrooms in the UK and Ireland, including the one in Crawley.