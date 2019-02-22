A man banged on a family's door in the middle of the night claiming to be a fugitive on Channel 4's Hunted and demanding to be let in.

Frances Hearn from Worthing in West Sussex said she "shot out of bed" when the man turned up at her front door at 04:00 GMT on Saturday.

She told the BBC he said: "I'm from the Hunted. I'm on the run. Let me in!"

Channel 4 said in statement the incident was in no way related to Hunted which was not currently filming.

In the show, ordinary people go on the run and try to evade capture from "some of the world's best investigators".

Sussex Police has confirmed it received a report of the incident.

Ms Hearn told BBC Sussex that although the man was clearly not a participant in the programme, his persistence was extremely frightening.

She said: "He was just standing there, repeating, repeating what he was saying, trying to get in.

'So scary'

She refused to open the door and ran to get her partner's help who shouted at the man to leave the property.

However, Ms Hearn said the man continued to plead to be let in for about 10 minutes.

"He wouldn't leave the house, we kept telling him to leave... he was just so scary," she said.

"I've got a two-year-old and a three-year-old upstairs in bed, so the last thing we were going to do was let him in."

She said her partner kept shouting for him to go away while she called the police and eventually, the man fled.

Channel 4 said in a statement that it was not currently filming the programme.

It added: "The safety and well-being of members of the public and fugitives is of utmost importance and fugitives are not allowed to conduct any activity that could cause distress.

"Our fugitives don't undertake activity at night and are always accompanied by a camera operator.

"We can confirm this incident was in no way related to the programme."