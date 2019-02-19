Image copyright Google Image caption Haider Ahmed had a "radical and dangerous mindset", Kingston Crown Court heard.

A teenage student with a "warped and unswerving" interest in Islamic State (IS) was prepared to die for the terrorist cause, a court has heard.

Haider Ahmed, now aged 19, denies plotting a "lone wolf attack" with a hunting knife.

He was 16 and 17 years old and living with his parents in Redhill, Surrey, at the time of the alleged offences.

Kingston Crown Court heard that Mr Ahmed shared execution videos online and said he wanted to be "martyred".

Prosecutor Ben Lloyd described Mr Ahmed as a "young man with a radical, dangerous and entrenched mindset".

'Lone wolf attack'

Mr Lloyd told the jury: "He purchased the large hunting knife to enable him to use it for terrorist purposes."

He said that Mr Ahmed had "two potential uses" for the hunting knife. "One was the robbery to get funds to travel," he said. "The other was for a lone wolf attack."

Referring to previous terror attacks on the streets of London, he said Mr Ahmed was "no different to those individuals".

"He would have been happy to die in the cause, as he told others," Mr Lloyd said.

The court heard that Mr Ahmed sent online messages in September 2016, stating that he would have launched an attack the next day if he had the "equipment".

'Imagined doing it'

In one message, he wrote: "I wanna do inghamasi (martyrdom operation) here inshAllah (god willing). I'm 100% serious."

He added: "I came home on train today and even imagined doing it."

Mr Ahmed denies engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between July 2016 and July 2017.

Imdadul Karim, 24, of Streatham, south London, sold a hunting knife to Mr Ahmed, the court heard. He denies becoming involved in a terrorist funding arrangement.

The trial continues.