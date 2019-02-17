Surrey

Man dies after tree falls on car in Egham

  • 17 February 2019

A man has died after a tree fell on a car in Surrey.

Police said the silver Lexus was driving along the A308 in Egham when it was involved in a crash.

Firefighters said that a man was cut free from the car but was declared dead. Four other people inside the car - three females and a male - were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicle is thought to have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, at around 16:05 GMT, has been urged to contact Surrey Police.

The road was expected to remain closed until Monday morning.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites