A man has died after a tree fell on a car in Surrey.

Police said the silver Lexus was driving along the A308 in Egham when it was involved in a crash.

Firefighters said that a man was cut free from the car but was declared dead. Four other people inside the car - three females and a male - were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicle is thought to have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, at around 16:05 GMT, has been urged to contact Surrey Police.

The road was expected to remain closed until Monday morning.