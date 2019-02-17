Image caption Mr Deghayes had a number of stab wounds when he was found in a car

A man found stabbed to death in a car was the brother of two young men who died fighting in Syria, police confirm.

Abdul Deghayes, 22, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Polo that collided with other cars in Brighton on Saturday.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Mr Deghayes was the twin of British Muslim teenager Abdullah, 18, and brother of Jaffar, 17. The pair, from Brighton, were said to have become "radicalised", and died during fighting for Islamists in Syria in 2014.

Image caption (Left to right): Abdullah Deghayes and Jaffar Deghayes, who died in Syria, with Amer Deghayes who remains in Syria

The teens followed their fourth, and older, brother Amer to fight for an Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadist group.

It is believed Amer is still alive in Syria, having left Sussex in 2013.

In September 2018, Amer, the married father-of-one told the BBC he would not lay down his weapons, but would continue to fight for groups that have been accused of torture and random killings.

When Abdullah was killed, his father Abubaker Deghayes publicly called him a martyr fighting a "dictator", and not a terrorist.

He said Abdullah had been with Jabhat al-Nusra, a rebel group fighting the Bashar al-Assad government.

Abdul Deghayes, who was jailed in 2017 for drug dealing, died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following the crash at 21:30 GMT near St Joseph's church, Elm Grove.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Ch Insp Andy Bennett said: "We are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what has led to this young man's tragic death.

"We are aware that the car was in collision with other vehicles shortly before he was found to have suffered these injuries, which we are satisfied were caused maliciously and not as a result of the collision."

The scene is close to the junction with Lewes Road, near to The Level park, and at that time of the evening would have been very busy.

An area of Elm Grove remained cordoned off on Sunday morning, but police were expecting the road to reopen fully later.