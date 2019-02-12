Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The pair used items from the supermarket's shelves to attack each other, police said

Two men who caused "thousands of pounds of damage" during a supermarket brawl have been sentenced.

Matthew White and John McLoughlin, both 34 and from Hove, fought at a Co-op in Hangleton Way, Hove, on 11 June 2018.

White smashed a bottle over McLoughlin's head and then used the broken glass to stab him in the neck.

He was given a 12-month sentence for affray, suspended for two years, and McLoughlin was jailed for 15 months for affray and common assault.

The pair had both pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on Monday.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption John McLoughlin had left the scene before police arrived, but was found and arrested at his home soon after

When police arrived White had been detained in a secure staff area, while McLoughlin was arrested at his home in Egmont Road soon after.

McLoughlin was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment, and then transported to custody. He was both physically and verbally abusive to police and paramedics throughout.

Det Con Scarlett Millar, of Sussex Police, said: "No matter the circumstances, there is no excuse for this level of violence, especially in a public place.

"The defendants used various items of stock from the shelves to assault each other with, most notably a glass bottle, which could have caused significant harm.

"In doing so, they also caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, which the company has been able to claim on insurance."