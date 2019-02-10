Image copyright Dan Jessup Image caption Six fire engines were sent to fight the flames

People have been evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out in an industrial building.

Locals reported hearing a "very loud explosion" after the blaze, in Drury Lane, St Leonards-on-Sea, started at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

Justine Davis said on Twitter the blast "shook our building and our souls".

East Sussex fire service advised people to keep windows and doors closed and said a temporary rest shelter was set up for those affected.

Six fire engines were sent to fight the flames at the height of the blaze, and one remained at the scene on Sunday.

The fire service tweeted: "Please don't be alarmed if you can see a large plume of smoke. This was due to an overnight fire in Drury Lane. The incident is in hand but please keep windows and doors closed."