Image copyright NCA Image caption A suspected illegal gun factory was discovered last year

Four people have been arrested over a suspected illegal gun factory found on an industrial estate.

Raids were carried out on Thursday after the alleged workshop was discovered in Hailsham, East Sussex.

The National Crime Agency and Sussex Police also raided addresses in Lancing, Eastbourne and Shoreham.

Two men and two women are being questioned on suspicion of conspiring to manufacture, sell or transfer prohibited weapons or ammunition.

Equipment believed to be part of a gun and ammunition manufacturing operation was found last year.