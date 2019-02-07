Image copyright Surrey Police/CPS Image caption Hawker Hunter jet plane prior to plummeting onto the A27

The standard of flying by the pilot of a jet which crashed during the Shoreham Air Show was "about as negligent as you can get", a court heard.

Andrew Hill faces 11 counts of manslaughter after failing to pull out of a loop manoeuvre in August 2015.

Jurors previously heard the move was executed at too low an altitude.

Giving evidence, experienced air display pilot and evaluator, Jonathon Whaley, said that was a "fundamental thing" and you "do not do it".

Prosecutor Tom Kark QC asked how far Mr Hill's flying fell below acceptable standards, assuming he was not suffering a physical impairment.

Mr Whaley said: "He had all the training, all the knowledge to know that he hadn't achieved his gate height, and none of the parameters were correct to complete safely this manoeuvre.

"To me that is about as negligent as you can get in terms of flying."

After turning upside down, the cold war-era jet fighter descended vertically towards the ground, the court heard.

Mr Hill tried to keep the plane in the air, but it came down on top of the busy A27 near Shoreham Airport.

Earlier the judge reminded the jury Mr Whaley was simply giving his expert opinion.

Mr Justice Edis said to the jury: "It will be up to you to decide to accept what the expert said, whether you prefer another expert, or you don't accept any of them.

"It's only an answer, not the answer"

Mr Hill, of Sandon in Hertfordshire, denies all the charges.

His barrister, Karim Khalil QC, previously told the court that due to injuries sustained in the crash, Mr Hill cannot remember what happened.

He claims Mr Hill was affected by something like G-force, which reduces blood supply to the brain.

