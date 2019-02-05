Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "LGBTQ icon" Kylie performing in 2018

Pop icon Kylie Minogue will headline this year's Brighton Pride festival, organisers have announced.

The three-day party runs from 2 to 4 August, and last year's headliner Britney Spears wowed a crowd of 57,000.

Minogue has record sales of more than £70m and Pride organisers called her an "LGBTQ icon".

Other acts announced for this year's spectacular include the legendary Grace Jones and pop favourites Jessie J and Clean Bandit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Brighton Pride parade in 2018

Minogue has a catalogue of 14 albums and will be supported during Saturday's Pride in The Park event at Preston Park by Clean Bandit.

Image copyright Mauricio Santana Image caption Kirsten Joy, Grace Chatto, Stephanie Benedetti, Nikki Cislyn of Clean Bandit

On Monday, Pride organisers announced Jones and Jessie J would headline the Sunday's LoveBN1Fest.

LoveBN1Fest celebrates Brighton and Hove with an afternoon of fun in Preston Park, and will also include family friendly entertainment, circus skills, cabaret, a street food village and well-being area.

The early bird tickets are sold out, with the second release currently on sale and the final release on a date to be confirmed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grace Jones, a LGBTQ icon, supermodel, Studio 54 superstar and muse to Andy Warhol

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jessie J during a performance in November

Last year, organisers suspended ticket sales when the number of people trying to buy crashed the website.

Pride organisers also slammed secondary ticket sites for "ripping off" Britney Spears fans and selling tickets which in some cases were invalid.

People bought tickets to the sold-out event on StubHub or Viagogo for up to 10 times the cost, with some £37.50 tickets listed for £450.