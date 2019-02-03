Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The pilot and his glider were in a difficult position for rescuers to reach

A glider pilot crashed into trees and was left dangling for hours 50ft above the ground.

He came down just after 13:00 GMT on Saturday at Chanctonbury Ring, a prehistoric hill fort in West Sussex.

The pilot called for help and was located by emergency crews about 40 minutes later.

In a "challenging and protracted" rescue operation in ice and snow, he was finally winched to safety nearly four hours after the crash.

'Things could change'

Photojournalist Eddie Mitchell said the pilot was "happy and relieved" to be rescued.

"Everyone was aware that in one minute, things could change instantaneously," he said.

"If the plane had gone down, it would have changed the dynamics of the rescue."

A Coastguard helicopter finally reached the pilot just before 16:40 GMT.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, police helicopters and the ambulance service were also involved.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The pilot was finally winched to safety after nearly four hours

Mr Mitchell said there was plane debris everywhere, but the pilot was "warm and safe in his cockpit".

He said the the rescue teams were working "in extreme conditions, very cold, very snowy".

He added: "It really didn't look like it was going to work, but in the end the sheer skill of the helicopter pilot and crew paid off.

"We were all so relieved. It was sheer professionalism - one of the best rescues I have ever seen in my career."

The pilot was brought to the ground where he was pictured in an embrace before being taken to hospital.