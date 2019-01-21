Image copyright EDDIE MITCHEL Image caption Russell Kyle pleaded guilty to careless driving

A constable knocked down a man on a pedestrian crossing while responding to a 999 call he believed was for a terror attack, a court has heard.

Sussex officer Russell Kyle, who admitted careless driving, left Gary Paterson, 59, with three broken ribs.

Kyle, 31, was on the wrong side of the road on Brighton seafront when he ran over Mr Paterson.

Handing Kyle a 12-month conditional discharge, Judge Andrew Goymer said the PC had made an "unfortunate error".

Kyle was initially charged with dangerous driving and due to stand trial, but instead appeared at Hove Crown Court to plead guilty to careless driving.

Image caption Kyle drove the wrong way down Kings Road to avoid queuing traffic, the court heard

The 31-year-old was in a marked police car on 19 September 2017 and Mr Paterson on a pedestrian crossing on Kings Road.

Kyle told the court officers had been called to reports of a man wielding weapons including an axe, hammer and hatchet in the city, and someone had been hit by a car as members of the public fled the scene.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Paterson said he heard the sirens, saw the car coming towards him and became "like a rabbit in the headlights" as he tried to jump out of the way.

Witnesses described Mr Paterson and the car being locked in a "dance" as both tried to avoid each other.

Image caption Gary Paterson suffered three broken ribs but made a full recovery

Mark Aldred, defending, said Kyle had been responding to a "genuine and credible threat to life" and made a "difficult assessment in difficult circumstances".

Kyle is expected to face a force disciplinary hearing after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found he may have committed gross misconduct.