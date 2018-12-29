Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Elaine Kirk and Paul Gait were questioned over the drone disruption but released without charge

Sussex Police's chief constable has said he feels "really sorry" for the couple who were held for 36 hours over the Gatwick Airport drones chaos.

Paul Gait and Elaine Kirk, who were released without charge, said they felt "violated" after their home was searched and their identities exposed.

Giles York told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme he was "convinced the grounds for arrest were well-founded".

Two drones found near the airport have been ruled out of being involved.

Mr York defended the decision to hold Mr Gait for an extended period, despite his employer saying he was at work during the drone flights.

He added: "I'm really sorry for what [Mr Gait] has experienced and the feeling of violation around it.

"[But] what might have been worse as an experience for him would have been to be released under investigation still.

"We were able to exhaust all our lines of inquiry on that first instance and were able to release him from police custody saying he was no longer a suspect."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anti-drone equipment is now being used at Gatwick Airport

About 1,000 flights were affected during the chaos between 19 and 21 December when drones were sighted near the runway.

A suggestion by a senior Sussex police officer that there may have been no drones was later dismissed as a miscommunication.

Mr York said police received 115 reports of sightings, including 92 confirmed as coming from "credible people".

However, he admitted that police drones launched to investigate could have caused "some level of confusion".

Mr York revealed that two drones found by police near the airport have now been ruled out of responsibility for the disruption which saw flights cancelled or diverted.

Despite searches of 26 potential sites, he said: "I don't think we have found the drone responsible."

But he said he was "absolutely certain that there was a drone flying throughout the period that the airport was closed".