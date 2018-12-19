Gatwick Airport: Drone sightings halt flights
- 19 December 2018
Flights at Gatwick Airport have been halted amid reports of drones being flown over the airfield.
Two of the unmanned devices were reportedly spotted near a runway, leading to delays and diversions as flights were suspended.
Passengers due to take off reported planes being stuck on the Tarmac for more than an hour.
The airport apologised for any inconvenience but said safety was its "foremost priority".
A spokesman told the BBC some inbound flights were holding while others had been diverted.
One traveller said on social media his British Airways flight was being diverted to Stansted.
#gatwickairport. BA flight we are on is diverted to Stanstead for fuel as Gatwick is closed to all inbound and outbound flights due to flying drone. Will refuel and return to Gatwick...we hope as our car is parked at Gatwick😣😮😠— lisbon2004 (@lisbon2004) December 19, 2018
