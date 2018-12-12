Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christina Abbotts advertised sex services under the name Tilly Pexton

A City banker texted his partner hours after he allegedly bludgeoned a sex worker to death with a pestle on her 29th birthday, a court has heard.

Zahid Naseem, 48, told Helen Jervis on 25 May: "It's too late, I'm sorry, life isn't going to work for me."

The next morning police found the body of Christina Abbotts in a flat in Crawley, West Sussex.

Mr Naseem, who denies murder, was naked on a sofa pretending to be unconscious, Lewes Crown Court was told.

He claims the pair had a drug and drink-fuelled night together, after which he woke to find her dead.

Ms Abbotts, who was born in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, and lived in London, had been hit 13 times on the back of the head and was also possibly strangled.

She had been house-sitting at the flat in Highams Hill, Gossops Green, for a friend.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Zahid Naseem denies murdering Christina Abbotts

On the second day of the trial, jurors heard how the "privately-educated city girl" lived a secret life as a high-class escort but told her friends and family she worked in IT.

She led a lavish lifestyle partying with "posh", wealthy friends in London, drank a lot and took cocaine.

In a statement read to the court, her father Michael Abbotts said he was "never fully aware" of what she did for a living.

He last heard from her when she texted him to say "love you" shortly after midnight on 25 May.

The court also heard Ms Abbotts had been "hassled" online and in person by a "female stalker".

She was last seen with Mr Naseem, of Elm Close, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, in the local Asda supermarket buying alcohol.

Jurors were shown CCTV images of him kissing her on the head while they stood in one of the aisles.

They were told he paid her up to £3,500 a time when they met.

The trial continues.