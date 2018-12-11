Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows disappeared while out playing

Convicted paedophile Russell Bishop has been jailed for life for the murders of two schoolgirls 32 years ago.

The Babes in the Wood killer will serve a minimum of 36 years after being found guilty at a second trial on Monday.

Bishop, aged 20 in 1986, killed nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway in a woodland den in Brighton.

A year later he was cleared of their murders, but within three years kidnapped another girl and left her for dead, the Old Bailey heard.

"Finally, justice has been done and Bishop has been seen as the evil monster he really is," Karen's mother Michelle Hadaway said following the verdict.

Bishop had refused to attend court for his sentencing.

In his absence the judge Mr Justice Sweeney, described him as a "predatory paedophile" who had shown no remorse.

"The terror that each girl must have suffered in their final moments is unimaginable," he said.