Image copyright PA Image caption John McEnery was a regular at the pub but had been barred previously, jurors heard

A Bafta-nominated Shakespearean actor brandished a water pistol in front of a barmaid and left her screaming for help, Maidstone Crown Court has heard.

Armed police arrested John McEnery after he pulled out the imitation hand gun at the Leading Light pub in Faversham last year, jurors were told.

Mr McEnery denies possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to Melissa Green.

The jury saw CCTV footage of the fake gun being revealed by Mr McEnery.

Mary Jacobson, prosecuting, said Mr McEnery, 75, of Marine Parade, Sheerness, was a regular at the Leading Light but had previously been barred.

She said on 8 August 2017, Ms Green had asked Mr McEnery to leave the pub after he followed her inside at the start of her shift at about 08:20 BST.

"He produced what Ms Green described as a black hand gun, apparently out of nowhere, pulled out the magazine, put it straight back, all in front of her," she said.

"She was very frightened and felt he was intending to frighten her, she immediately moved away from him, screamed for help."

Image caption Mr McEnery said he never intended to frighten Ms Green, the court was told

The court heard after his arrest, Mr McEnery admitted handling the fake gun but told police he never intended to frighten Ms Green.

Mr McEnery and co-defendant Steven Majewski, 42, of Canal Road, Strood, deny brandishing the same fake weapon at the binElla Wine and Champagne Bar in Faversham last year.

Ms Jacobson said the pair allegedly brandished the same water pistol when they turned up at the bar drunk.

The court heard staff had declined to serve them and one defendant allegedly threatened to shoot them before Mr Majewski briefly pulled out an imitation gun.

Mr Majewski, who told police he had not made threats nor pulled out the fake hand gun, also denies a charge of possessing the same fake gun with intent to cause fear of violence at a motorhome in October last year.

The trial continues.