Image copyright @micksymes Image caption Lewes Borough Bonfire Society said its ghost train was "full steam ahead"

Effigies for this year's Lewes bonfire celebrations are being revealed on social media as tens of thousands of people get ready to celebrate.

Six bonfire societies will stage processions through the town on Monday.

Lewes Borough Bonfire Society (LBBS), known for burning effigies of high-profile political figures, has tweeted photos of the "ghost train".

The society said: "The LBBS are full steam ahead unlike [Govia Thameslink] who are not stopping at Lewes tonight."

Lewes was one of the towns hit by major disruption during a prolonged dispute between Govia Thameslink and the unions over railway working practices.

'See the funny side'

Effigies of Prime Minister Theresa May have also been spotted a couple of times during preparations for the big night.

Julie Mann tweeted: "I take my business seriously but not myself. Life's too short. Are you able to handle other people's opinions? Walking through #Lewes I saw this #effigy on its way to the #bonfire. I reckon it's a certain #politician with a bag over her head! #bonfirenight See the funny side"

Image copyright Effigy Image caption This effigy appears to show Theresa May and No 10 as a sinking ship

Another effigy appeared to show Mrs May driving off a cliff with the Beachy Head lighthouse to one side and Jacob Rees-Mogg on the back.

Image copyright @redtop63 Image caption Another effigy spotted is thought to show Theresa May driving off a cliff

As many as 60,000 people have attended Lewes Bonfire Night in the past and emergency services have again made their annual plea urging people not to travel to the town.

Road closures and parking restrictions are in place and no trains will call at Lewes, Falmer, Glynde or Southease until Tuesday.

Supt Howard Hodges from Sussex Police said: "Whilst recognising the importance of seasonal festivities including Lewes Bonfire it is important that both the events held and that those attending them are safe."