Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows had gone out to play after school

A former detective has denied bullying a man he was questioning over the murder of two nine-year-old girls.

Retired Det Con Barry Evans told the Old Bailey he never used violence or aggression while interviewing Russell Bishop about the deaths.

The 52-year-old denies murdering Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway, who were found dead in woodland on the outskirts of Brighton in 1986.

Bishop, formerly of Brighton, is facing a second trial over the deaths.

Mr Evans was cross-examined by Bishop's counsel, Joel Bennathan QC about one of the police interviews with the defendant after the girls' bodies were found in Wild Park in October 1986.

The court heard that in an earlier account, Bishop had described how he had seen the girls after their bodies had been found and touched them to check for a pulse.

Image copyright Sussex Police/PA Image caption The girls' bodies were found in a woodland den in Wild Park, near Brighton

But he later denied even going into the area where they were found.

Mr Evans said he and fellow officers had tried to impress on him the need to give straight answers.

But he denied playing "soft copper, hard copper" with Bishop, who was then aged 20.

Mr Bennathan asked: "Was there a stage [Bishop] got up to leave and was pushed back in his chair?"

Mr Evans replied: "That's not how it worked."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Russell Bishop was cleared of the girls' murder in 1987, but fresh evidence led to the acquittal being quashed

Mr Bennathan added: "He had two experienced detectives basically bullying a very young witness."

Mr Evans replied: "I do not accept that, no."

And he told prosecutor Alison Morgan: "I never used violence or aggression."

Bishop's earlier acquittal for the murders of Nicola and Karen was quashed at the Court of Appeal in the light of new evidence following advances in DNA testing.

Bishop, who was also convicted of the attempted murder, kidnap and indecent assault of a seven-year-old girl in 1990, denies the current murder charges.

The trial continues.