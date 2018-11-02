Sussex

Crawley collision: Man dies and child seriously injured

  • 2 November 2018
Tushmore roundabout Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision happened at the Tushmore roundabout on Thursday morning

A man has died and a child has been seriously injured in a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue, in Crawley, West Sussex, on Thursday.

Sussex Police said a red Fiat 500 hit the male pedestrian and a child, who was riding a bike, at about 08:30 GMT.

The man died at the scene, and the child is being treated in hospital for serious injuries. Witnesses to the collision are urged to contact police.

