Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eleven men appeared in court in connection with a brawl at Goodwood racecourse in May

Six men have pleaded guilty to violent disorder during a brawl at a racetrack.

Eleven men appeared at Guildford Crown Court charged in connection with the fight at Goodwood racetrack, West Sussex, on 5 May. Four did not enter pleas and one pleaded not guilty.

David Salway, 28, Michael Suffield, 29, Tyrone Sharp, 27, and Peris Dore, 27, all from Gosport, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.

Jack Couper, 22, and James Whitlock, 26, from Southampton, pleaded the same.

The six were released on bail and will be sentenced at the conclusion of all the cases.

Mike Hand, 32, from Gosport, and Kyle Binns, 26, Darius Wharton, 18, and Jack McLoughlin, 23, all from Southampton, did not enter pleas to the charge of violent disorder.

They were released on bail for a further hearing on November 28.

Leslie Sharp, 49, of Gosport, pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to Andrew Renwick.

His case was sent for trial on a date to be set.

Judge Robert Fraser said the trial for Leslie Sharp and any other defendants who might enter a not guilty plea at the next hearing was likely to be held in May next year.