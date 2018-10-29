Image caption Craig Savage had denied two counts of murder but was convicted by a jury

A man who murdered his estranged wife and mother-in-law in an execution-style shooting has been jailed for a minimum of 38 years.

Craig Savage was found guilty of shooting Michelle Savage and Heather Whitbread at their East Sussex home, after a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

The former soldier, 35, shot Mrs Savage six times after she refused to reconcile with him, jurors heard.

Savage also shot Ms Whitbread seven times, and killed the family dog Zeus.

He had denied the murders but was found guilty by a jury, and jailed for life with a 38-year minimum term.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Heather Whitbread (left) and Michelle Savage were shot several times, jurors heard

Savage had claimed he tripped and the gun went off accidentally after a struggle with Mrs Savage, when he broke into the home in St Leonards on 16 March.

He said he did not intend to hurt his estranged wife but had planned to kidnap her and hoped police would shoot him dead in front of her.

Mrs Savage's sister Raven Whitbread, who was also in the house and seven months pregnant at the time, ran and phoned the police.

In the call played to the jury Ms Whitbread, 24, is heard to say: "My sister's crazy ex has just smashed through the window and is shooting."

Mrs Savage's 80-year-old grandmother Patricia Groves hid from the gunman and escaped unharmed.

The court heard how after their separation Savage, of no fixed address, uploaded revenge porn because his wife refused to have sex with him. He then poured paint over the family cars and slashed their tyres.

Savage, now a lorry driver, admitted stealing a semi-automatic rifle from a nearby firing range but was cleared of a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.