Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering two nine-year-old girls are viewing the site where their bodies were found in woodland.

Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows went missing while playing together after school on 9 October 1986.

Their bodies were found in a wooded den on the South Downs the next day.

Russell Bishop, 52, is facing a second trial over the killings after he was acquitted in 1987. He denies two counts of murder.

Jurors have travelled 50 miles to the south coast in a coach with a police escort.

They are being accompanied by Old Bailey trial judge Mr Justice Sweeney, court staff and lawyers as they retrace the girls' last footsteps.

The judge told them Bishop, a former roofer, had chosen not to attend the site visit.

"That's a sensible choice by him and you will not hold it against him in any way," he said.

Jurors have also been told they will walk past a memorial to the girls but will not stop to look at it.

The judge said that was because the memorial was not relevant to their considerations and there was no "disrespect".

Mr Justice Sweeney told jurors police will be present to guard against unwitting advances by the public during the trip, which is expected to last until about 15:00 BST.

The trial has heard Bishop sexually assaulted and strangled Karen and Nicola in 1986.

The court has also heard he was convicted of the attempted murder, kidnap and indecent assault of a seven-year-old girl in 1990, three years after his earlier acquittal.

The trial is due to continue at the Old Bailey on Friday.