Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows were killed in October 1986

A man accused of murdering two nine-year-old girls 32 years ago was "play-acting" when he appeared grief-stricken at their deaths, a court has heard.

Russell Bishop, 52, was among the first to find the bodies of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway in Brighton on October 9 1986, jurors heard.

Prosecutors told the Old Bailey he later told a neighbour he would never forget the sight of the girls' bodies.

Bishop, who denies murder, is facing a second trial over the murders.

On the second day of the case, jurors heard the convicted sex attacker had joined the search for Nicola and Karen the day after they disappeared.

The neighbour he spoke to after their remains were found thought Bishop seemed upset, prosecutor Brian Altman QC said, adding: "If he did appear to be grief-stricken, then he was play-acting."

Jurors have heard that in 1990, within three years of the first trial, he was convicted of an attack on a seven-year-old girl in Brighton, involving attempted murder, kidnap and indecent assault.

The trial continues.