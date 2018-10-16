Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Fellows (left) and Karen Hadaway were murdered in 1986

A man has gone on trial for the second time accused of murdering two nine-year-old girls 32 years ago.

Russell Bishop, 52, strangled Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway who were found dead in woods near Brighton in October 1986, the Old Bailey heard.

He was cleared of their murder after a trial in 1987, jurors were told.

The court heard three years later, in February 1990, he was convicted of kidnapping and trying to kill a seven-year-old girl, also in Brighton.

Prosecutor Brian Altman QC said the victim was able to identify the defendant as her attacker, and that together with "scientific and other compelling evidence" led to his conviction at Lewes Crown Court in December 1990.

The court heard Bishop's earlier acquittal for the murders of Nicola and Karen was quashed at the Court of Appeal in light of new evidence following advances in DNA testing.

'Compelling evidence'

Mr Altman said similarities between the cases could lead to the "sure conclusion" Bishop was responsible for murdering Nicola and Karen.

"There is other compelling evidence that this man was the killer," he added.

The court heard the killings led to the largest and longest-running inquiry Sussex Police has ever known.

Nicola and Karen, who were friends and attended different schools in the Brighton area, had gone out to play after school on 9 October 1986, the jury was told.

The court heard they both lived in the same street in Moulsecoomb near Wild Park, in the South Downs, which has a grassy bank rising to dense woods.

Mr Altman said it was there - "a mere half a mile or so from their homes" - that the girls were found dead on 10 October.

The trial continues.