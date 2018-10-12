Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Alexander Walsh admitted common assault and stalking without fear, alarm or distress

A police officer held a colleague in a patrol car for an hour in the dark and propositioned her for sex, a court has heard.

Alexander Walsh was also seen by fellow officers groping the woman on a work night out.

The 33-year-old previously pleaded guilty to common assault and stalking without fear, alarm or distress.

Walsh, of St Michael's Place, Brighton, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to a 12-month community order.

The court heard Walsh took the victim's phone without her knowledge, added his number and sent a stream of suggestive texts.

While on duty he also took pictures of the woman without her consent.

A group of other officers were present at the time she was groped and Walsh's behaviour was "common knowledge", but no action was taken against him, the court heard.

The allegations came to light when the victim later raised concerns with a superior officer.

'Creepy'

Walsh also drove his colleague to a secluded area under the cliff near Brighton Marina to proposition her for sex.

Prosecutor Barry McElduff said the ordeal had been a "harrowing" experience for the victim.

Describing Walsh as "creepy" and "slimy" in a victim impact statement read to the court, she said: "He pressured me for an hour in the complete darkness knowing I didn't know where I was.

"I was held in that car for an hour with somebody I barely knew. I was frightened and had no idea what he intended to do."

Sarah Elliott QC, defending, said Walsh had "misjudged the situation".

"He did not understand his behaviour was unwelcome."

Judge Roger Hetherington sentenced him to a 12-month community order and ordered him to complete 15 days of rehabilitation, 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £800 in court costs.

Walsh was dismissed from Sussex Police without notice at a gross misconduct hearing on 21 September.