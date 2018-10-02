Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The Brighton defender was fined £667 for speeding at 90mph on the A27

Brighton and Hove Albion player Gaetan Bong has pleaded guilty to speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone.

Crawley magistrates heard the 30-year-old was caught breaking the limit in his Land Rover on the A27 in Shoreham, West Sussex on 29 December.

The court was told the defender, from Cameroon, was travelling back from training. His solicitor pleaded guilty on his behalf as he was not in court.

Bong was fined £667 plus costs, and given three points on his licence.

He already had six points before this offence.

'Too fast'

In court, Bong's solicitor Mark Haslam said the footballer "offers his apologies".

"He was travelling back from training in the middle of the day," said Mr Haslam. "He was driving too fast - I accept that on his behalf."

Another charge - of failing to respond to a court summons - was dropped after it emerged that while Bong had submitted paperwork to the court, the details had not been logged.

Bong joined Brighton from Wigan in July 2015 and has since made 72 league appearances.

He has also played for Olympiakos and Valenciennes in Greece and France respectively.