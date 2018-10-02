Image copyright Family handout Image caption Fiona Fisher was found dead at her home in April

A man has admitted killing his mother who was found dead when police went to check on her welfare.

Thomas Fisher, 22, of no fixed abode, denied murdering Fiona Fisher, 51, at her home in Lordswell Lane, Crowborough, East Sussex, on 27 April.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court, he admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Prosecutors accepted the alternative plea and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for 1 November.

Fisher also admitted fraudulently using his mother's Marks & Spencer credit card, and driving while disqualified.

He was due to stand trial on Monday but proceedings were postponed until he appeared in court earlier to enter the manslaughter plea.

Paying tribute to former L'Occitane shop manager Ms Fisher, her family said: "There are no words to explain the love those around her felt for her, she is irreplaceable."