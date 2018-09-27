Image copyright PA Image caption Amber Rudd said Keeley Hawes "did a marvellous job"

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said she has been offered a cameo role if hit BBC drama Bodyguard returns.

Ms Rudd revealed on ITV's Peston show she had been approached by the show's writers.

The series finale kept an average 10.4m viewers on tenterhooks, making it the most watched drama of the year so far.

Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio has said talks have just started on whether there will be a second series and "it's still too early to say".

Ms Rudd inspired Keeley Hawes in her role as fictional home secretary Julia Montague.

Image caption The Bodyguard finale kept an average 10.4m viewers gripped

In the series, troubled war veteran David Budd, played by Richard Madden, is assigned to protect the controversial politician.

Ms Rudd, the Conservative MP for Hastings & Rye, said: "I thought she did a marvellous job.

"There were similarities and may I say it, some very clear dissimilarities.

"But I can neither confirm nor deny some of the particular details."

She added: "I'm delighted the writer has offered me a cameo in the next series, if he has a next series.

"He said I might get a cameo which I'm really looking forward to."

Ms Rudd resigned as home secretary in April when she said she had "inadvertently misled" MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants.