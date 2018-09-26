Image copyright Michael Drain Architects Ltd

Plans for a multi-million pound harbour development in Hastings Old Town have been scrapped, it has emerged.

Hastings Borough Council confirmed the £500m proposal had been withdrawn by Hastings Harbour Quarter Ltd.

It said the decision had been taken because the developer could not make the plan work within the council's guidelines.

The developer said it was working with the local authority to "put forward an alternative proposal" in the future.

The withdrawal of the plan, which was first announced in September 2017, is due to be discussed by cabinet members on 1 October.

Hastings council previously said the scheme could bring in an annual economic boost of £26m and 1,000 new jobs to the seaside town.

It said the new development could see completion of a harbour arm which was started 100 years ago.

But reactions on social media at the time predicted traffic problems, gentrification and the loss of the "heart of Hastings".

'Clear benefit'

In a statement, Labour leader Peter Chowney said the council had laid down "clear red lines" to preserve the Stade and local fishery.

He said: "We will always want to consider proposals put forward for developments in Hastings by anyone who has a funded scheme in mind.

"Proposals will only be welcome where they're of clear benefit to the local community and the town's economy while preserving the unique character of our borough," he added.

Andrew Doyle, from the developers, said they were "working closely with Hastings council".

"We're hoping to come back in future with an alternative proposal that provides value for money for taxpayers and enhances the town."