Image caption Police believe the woman was aged between 25 and 55

More than 100 people gathered for the funeral of a woman who remains unidentified more than a year after she was found dead in the sea.

The woman's body was discovered in the water off Cuckmere Haven, near Seaford, in July 2017.

Her death was not treated as suspicious and an inquest later found she had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from a great height.

The service at Hailsham Cemetery was organised by two local councils.

Celebrant Martin Ellis said the woman's death was "a stark reminder of the fragility of life".

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption An artist's impression of the woman failed to reveal who she was

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The woman's distinctive necklace could be antique, police said

Mr Ellis said: "Even though none of us knew her, we have all been touched by her passing in some way.

"She was someone's daughter, maybe someone's sister, wife, mother, most certainly a friend. She would have shared their laughter, sadness, tears. We can hope her memory will live on."

About 115 people turned out for the service, with flowers donated by local residents and businesses.

A book of condolence was set up which will be given to the woman's family if they are ever found, organisers said.

Christina Martin, speaking for Rother and Wealden district councils, said: "I think this speaks to all our fears about being alone at the end, or forgotten.

"I guess because she's nobody's, she's all of ours. We all feel responsible for her."

Sussex Police spent a year trying to identify the woman, who they believe was aged between 25 and 55.

An artist's impression of the woman and images of her necklaces failed to reveal who she was.

Det Sgt Tod Stewart said: "We believe the necklace is very distinctive and could be an antique.

"It is very tragic she has not been identified and we would urge anyone who thinks they might know who she is to get in touch."