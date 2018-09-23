Image copyright Google Image caption The driver and another passenger remain in hospital after being injured in the crash

A woman has died and two others seriously injured when a car crashed into a tree at a roundabout.

The passenger, who was in her 70s, was killed when the vehicle hit the Black Down roundabout on the A22 in Maresfield at about 02:50 BST on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

A man in his 80s who was driving the car, and another passenger - a man in his 40s - were seriously injured.

Both remain in a stable condition in the Royal Sussex County Hospital.