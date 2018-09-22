Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police are hunting a fair-haired suspect

A man has been seriously injured in a suspected stabbing in West Sussex.

Two men were seen running down Railway Approach in Worthing at about 20:10 BST on Friday when a "physical altercation" occurred, Sussex Police said.

A man, in his 20s, suffered serious injuries, believed to be caused by a knife, and was taken to hospital. He remains in a stable condition.

The suspect has been described as white, in his early 20s, fair haired and wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt.

Insp Allan Lowe said: "This violence is obviously distressing but I can assure local people that we are doing all we can, taking targeted action to help keep them safe."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchel Image caption Two men were seen running before the altercation occurred

He urged anyone with information to get in touch.

"No one knows their neighbourhoods better than residents themselves, so please get in touch if something seems suspicious or out of place," he added.