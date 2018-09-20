Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Laurels is one of nine Sussex Health Care-run homes being investigated by police

A care home which is under police investigation has been stopped from accepting new patients, it has emerged.

The Laurels, in Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, was found to be inadequate by The Care Quality Commission (CQC) during an inspection in June.

The watchdog said it had taken "enforcement action" to protect residents at the home.

A spokesman for Sussex Health Care (SHC) said it had been working with the CQC to implement changes.

The Laurels is one of nine private care homes run by the firm which are under investigation over allegations of lack of care involving 43 residents, 13 of whom have died.

'Unsafe restraint'

In its report the CQC said: "People who displayed behaviours that can challenge were not having their needs met and had been subject to unnecessary and unsafe forms of control and restraint.

"Medicines were not being safely or properly managed," it added.

Deborah Ivanova, the CQC's deputy chief inspector of adult social care in the south, said it had told the provider on "a number of occasions" improvements were required.

She added: "Their responses and actions were not effective enough to ensure the safety of the people in the care.

"We have restricted admissions to the service to give Sussex Health Care time and capacity to improve the care to the required standard."

Sussex Health Care confirmed it had closed Aspen Lodge, one unit at The Laurels, with all residents placed in alternative accommodation.

An SHC spokesman said: "The CQC has announced nothing new. The actions it refers to have already been implemented over the past few months, including the decision to restrict admissions.

"Our utmost priority at all times has been to provide the highest quality care and support."

Image copyright KATHRYN LEADER Image caption Horncastle House was rated inadequate following a Care Quality Commission inspection

On Friday the Sussex Health Care-run Horncastle House, near East Grinstead, was closed without warning by the CQC.

Inspectors said residents had been left unable to eat, drink and use the toilet.

SHC said "it had taken on board the CQC's findings".