Brighton boy arrested over moped hit-and-run
- 20 September 2018
A teenager has been arrested after a nine-year-old boy was injured while using his scooter.
Logan Dore was hit by a moped in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, on Sunday. The rider and passenger failed to stop at the scene.
Logan was treated in hospital, but has now been discharged and is recovering at home, police said.
A 16-year-old boy from Brighton handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Sussex Police corrected an earlier statement which stated that two people had been arrested.