Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption A 34-year-old man died and a woman was seriously injured in the crash

A woman more than three times over the drink-drive limit who crashed into a parked lorry and killed her partner has been jailed.

Two passengers in Robyn Smith's Nissan Micra suffered injuries - one of them described as life-changing - in the crash on the A23 at Warninglid, Sussex.

Smith, 30, of Horley, Surrey, admitted charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was jailed at Lewes Crown Court for four years and four months.

Smith suffered serious leg injuries in the crash, but her partner, Anghelus-Adi Pieptea, 34, from Crawley, died after the impact.

The court heard Smith told police she had "felt fine" to drive following a Christmas party in Handcross, West Sussex, on 16 December last year.

But she had 262 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood in her system - well over the legal limit of 80mg.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Robyn Smith told police she felt fine to drive but was more than twice the legal limit, the court heard

She was given four years and four months in prison for causing Mr Pieptea's death and another three years and six months for causing serious facial injuries to 22-year-old Ellisha Adams, with the sentences to run concurrently.

A third passenger, a 20-year-old man from Copthorne, West Sussex, suffered minor injuries.

The family of Ms Adams, of Kenley, Surrey, said in a statement: "We take no gratification with the outcome of this court hearing.

"Our daughter's life was destroyed... but equally, so was ours and our family.

"No punishment could ever compensate for the life-changing injuries our beautiful daughter has sustained or for the tragic loss of a young man's life."