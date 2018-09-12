Two men arrested after a three-year-old girl was injured when timber thought to be from scaffolding fell on her have been released from bail.

The toddler, from Lancing, suffered serious head injuries in the incident.

The matter has now been formally transferred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Sussex Police said.

Officers said the large piece of timber was believed to have fallen from scaffolding erected on Preston Street, in Brighton.

Det Ch Insp Pierre Serra said the youngster was being pushed in the pushchair by her mother when the wood fell at about 10.45 BST on July 6.

The HSE has been approached for a comment.