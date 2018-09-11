Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Fergie, the Hermann's tortoise is missed by his friends on the farm, its owner says

A tortoise named Fergie has been stolen from a farm open to the public.

Sussex Police said it appeared a woman with a family had been looking at the tortoise and "slipped it into her hoodie pocket".

CCTV appears to show two-year-old Fergie being picked up by a man and passed to the woman, a spokesman said.

The pair then left Blackberry Farm in Whitesmith with four or five children at about 17:00 BST on Saturday before boarding a bus to Uckfield.

Paul Harris, the farm's owner, described the theft as "shocking".

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police are looking for a couple who visited the farm on Saturday

He said: "We're a visitor attraction and we just can't believe it.

"Fergie had a companion in Dexter, another two-year-old tortoise, and the pair were inseparable.

"Our cat Boots has now taken it upon herself to keep Dexter company, however we'd love for them to be reunited as soon as possible."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The CCTV footage appeared to show the man picking up the tortoise

The man being sought by police is described as white, of large build, with short brown hair, wearing a beige Nike T-shirt, and matching shorts. He was also wearing black and white Adidas slider shoes.

The woman is described as white, of medium build, with scraped-back brown hair, wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black leggings and white trainers.

Fergie and Dexter had been donated to the farm by a visitor and were both microchipped, police said.