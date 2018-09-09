Forklift used in ram raid of Co-op store in Rudgwick
- 9 September 2018
Thieves used a forklift truck to tear down the wall of a supermarket and rip out a cash machine.
The front spokes of the JCB vehicle were used to break down the external wall of the Co-op store in Rudgwick, West Sussex.
The raiders wrenched out the cash machine and made off with it before police arrived at about 02:45 BST.
The area was cordoned off, and a spokeswoman for Sussex Police said inquires were "ongoing".
It is not yet known how much money was in the machine. The shop was due to re-open later.